Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Cap of $15.03 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and $632,584.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00209636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011026 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

