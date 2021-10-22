MoneyGram International (MGI) to Release Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. MoneyGram International has set its Q2 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyGram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.22 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MoneyGram International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 396.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of MoneyGram International worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.