MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.46 Million

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $203.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $203.90 million. MongoDB posted sales of $150.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $808.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $509.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.