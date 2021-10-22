Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman Sells 34,631 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 34,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $2,171,710.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25.

MEG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $64.84. 120,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

