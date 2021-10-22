Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $414,411.00 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $414,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

NYSE MEG traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $64.84. 120,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

