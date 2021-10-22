Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,356.26

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.26 ($17.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,341.50 ($17.53). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,385 ($18.10), with a volume of 6,408 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of £736.89 million and a P/E ratio of 46.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595 ($2,083.88). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £312.40 ($408.15). Insiders have acquired 429 shares of company stock worth $568,315 over the last three months.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.