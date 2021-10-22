MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.93. MoSys shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 587,966 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

