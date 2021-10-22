Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $249.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

