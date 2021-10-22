Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $48,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

MSI opened at $248.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.30 and a fifty-two week high of $249.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

