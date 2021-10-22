Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $481.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $477.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.