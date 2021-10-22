Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 116,081 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,081 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in IHS Markit by 262.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,845 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in IHS Markit by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $124.73 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

