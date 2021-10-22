Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 614 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

