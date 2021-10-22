Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COOP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 401,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.