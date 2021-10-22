Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce sales of $638.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $568.40 million and the highest is $708.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.38 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.