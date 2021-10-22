MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of MSA Safety worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

