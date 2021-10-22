MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Up 0%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.92. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.