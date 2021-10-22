M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.70 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

