M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

