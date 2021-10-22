M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,604 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

NYSE PSA opened at $322.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

