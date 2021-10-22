M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.91.

NYSE HSY opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.05. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

