M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,625,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Allegion stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

