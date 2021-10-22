M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $146.03 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

