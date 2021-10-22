M&T Bank Corp Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

