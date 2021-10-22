M&T Bank Corp Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $119.78 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

