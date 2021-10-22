M&T Bank Corp Has $5.25 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $599.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.36 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $686.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

