M&T Bank Corp Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.