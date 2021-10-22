M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $325.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

