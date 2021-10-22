M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 56.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

