M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $437.80 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.00 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

