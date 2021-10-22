M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $168.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

