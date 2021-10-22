M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,645 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,959 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,407 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

