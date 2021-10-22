M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,230 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 796,061 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

