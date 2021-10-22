M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,338 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 65.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 93,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

YUMC stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

