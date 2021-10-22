M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,483 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 76,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,760,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $175.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $150.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

