M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,703 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.44 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

