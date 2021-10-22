M&T Bank Corp Sells 20,018 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $117.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

