M&T Bank Corp Sells 568 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $317.70 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.