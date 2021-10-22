M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,159,269. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.