M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $305.68 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

