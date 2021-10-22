MU DANK (DANK) Trading 138.1% Higher Over Last Week

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $884,719.95 and $91,078.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MU DANK has traded up 138.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003485 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020267 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK Profile

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,503,284 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

