Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

MTL opened at C$14.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

MTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

