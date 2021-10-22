Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.
MTL opened at C$14.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
