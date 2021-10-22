Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Murphy Oil worth $57,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.