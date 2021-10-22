musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON MMAG opened at GBX 163.90 ($2.14) on Friday. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.10.
musicMagpie Company Profile
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.