musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON MMAG opened at GBX 163.90 ($2.14) on Friday. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.10.

musicMagpie Company Profile

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

