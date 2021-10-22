MyWish Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $528.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

