N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 0.7%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). 184,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,700,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.83 and a current ratio of 22.83. The firm has a market cap of £13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.49.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

