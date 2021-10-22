Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $445.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

