Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $445.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.
About Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.