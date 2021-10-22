National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.65

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

