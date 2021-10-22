National Bankshares Boosts Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$55.50

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.14.

KL stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$56.57. The company had a trading volume of 425,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,290. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$65.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.43. The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.2655667 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

