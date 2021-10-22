National Bankshares Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$13.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

TSE LUG traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.93. 142,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,064. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

