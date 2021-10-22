National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of National Health Investors worth $59,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $57.09 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.